Trinity Health VP: If you have healthcare experience, we need your help

151 patients positive for COVID-19 have been admitted to Trinity Hospital in Minot since March, but this statistic is startling: 53 percent of those positive cases have been admitted in just the last six weeks.

This spike in patients has had an impact on staff availability at the hospital.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan says some staff has been reallocated to areas where additional help is needed.

These changes are causing the hospital to reach out for help.

The hospital is calling on community members with healthcare experience to help if they can.

“We’re also reaching out to healthcare workers who might have retired from healthcare or left the industry recently who might want to get back in and help either this organization or any other healthcare organization, we’re all in the same conditions,” said Schwan.

Schwan says the average positivity rate among staff at Trinity throughout the pandemic is 2 percent.

