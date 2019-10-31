Trinity Health warns of phone scams

Local News

MINOT — Trinity Health in Minot has become aware of recent phone scams circulating of callers posing as representatives of their hospital.

Trinity Health announced their concern on a Facebook post Wednesday.

They said to remember that Trinity may call patients to help set up initial payment plans, but they will never make unprompted calls to renegotiate existing payment plans.

If you receive a call to renegotiate a payment plan and the call doesn’t sound familiar, hang up and contact Trinity Health’s business office at 701-857-5105.

“Please keep yourself safe from scams and help educate your family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues about these types of calls,” the post also said.

