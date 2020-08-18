Trinity Health workers to receive a one-time bonus for work, efforts during COVID-19

Trinity Health workers systemwide will be receiving an unexpected bonus this month: A one-time payment in recognition of their efforts and dedication during the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Full-time workers will receive $500 and an extra day off, while part-time workers will receive $250.

“Thank you for your courage, resilience, and commitment as we continue to confront this crisis,” said Trinity President and CEO John Kutch in a prepared statement. “As an engaged healthcare organization, we want to continue to support, motivate and inspire our workforce, especially since the pandemic will likely be around for some time.”

Since March, Kutch said Trinity Health has performed more than 7,000 COVID-19 tests and admitted 51 patients. He said the pandemic brought daily challenges to ensure proper staffing and adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.

Without the help of staff members, Kutch noted, Trinity Health would have been hard-pressed to obtain and adequately manage supplies.

