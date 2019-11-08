Trinity Health’s Missing Man Table

MINOT — In honor of Veterans Day, Trinity Health’s Employer of Choice Committee displayed a Missing Man Table.

The Missing Man Table represents the fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members with specific items, symbolizing their courage and sacrifice. For example, the white table cloth representing the purity of their response to our country’s call to service.

Tables are located throughout Minot at Trinity Hospital Cafeteria, the entrance at Trinity Hospital Saint Joseph’s and the First Floor Center at Trinity Homes.

“It really means a lot because it reminds me, I can pretty much get an understanding of a family member who has had a loved one,” said Richard Reuer, Veteran.

Trinity Health encourages everyone to visit a table.