Trinity Hospital Re-verified as Level II Trauma Center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In the case of a traumatic injury, the Trauma Center at Trinity Hospital has got you covered.

In today’s your health first, Trinity was recently re-verified as a level two trauma center — so what does that mean for patients?

For example, the qualification comes from many things, including the abilities to treat head trauma in children and the availability of inpatient rehab.

Another aspect is the number of surgical services for a patient, including neurological, orthopedic, cardio, or thoracic.

In rural areas, injuries can range from frostbite to oil field and farm injuries, and these services are the only ones offered from Williston all the way to Bismarck.

“All sorts of things can cause traumatic injuries. They can cause amputations, they can cause burns, they can cause broken bones and internal injuries and Trinity offers the surgical services in order to take care of those to treat them surgically and be able to care for them after they’ve been repaired from whatever injury they have,” Rhonda Gunderson, Trauma Program Manager, Trinity Health.

Part of the level two qualification also includes the fact that Off-site Surgeons must also be on-call and arrive within 15 minutes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10"

Community Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Gardens"

Century vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Mandan"

The Grass is Greener is Surrey

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grass is Greener is Surrey"

Make a Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish"

Surrey Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Enrollment"

Mosquito Borne Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Borne Virus"

Super Advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Advice"

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CHI Growing Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Growing Williston"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Vinyl Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Sales"

Business 101

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business 101"

Promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promotion"

Boat Parking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat Parking"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Missing Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Man"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss