MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In two weeks, there will be a new emergency vehicle driving around helping our society.

Trinity Health’s new ambulance costs around $175,000. It includes a power load which makes it easier for the EMS crew to load and unload patients.

Trinity Health’s First Response director says as the population grows, more EMS calls are being made — and an ambulance is just what Minot and the surrounding area need.



“As the city of Minot grows, and the surrounding community grows, so do 911 calls grow,” said Amy Thomas. “This allows us to put another rig on the streets to respond to our community.”

Thomas says Trinity Health takes more than 11,000 calls a year, which is about 40 a day.