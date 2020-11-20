Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trinity Sports Medicine Director: Sport participation not causing cases, things off the court and field are

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Late Wednesday night, Gov. Doug Burgum made an amendment to his executive order now allowing student athletes to resume practice on Nov. 30. Competitions, however, will remain suspended until Dec. 14.

We spoke to the sports medicine director at Trinity Health in Minot to ask what she’s seeing with athletes.

Dr. Dawn Mattern says the aggressive testing done at Minot State University has helped identify positive cases: both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

She says although weekly testing isn’t happening to high school athletes, there haven’t been many positive cases.

“It has not been sport participation that has caused them to be positive. It’s the team getting together in team meetings, the team getting together at team get-togethers and the things off the court, off the field that have gotten us into trouble,” Mattern said.

Mattern says she participated in a webinar Wednesday with professional sports teams and she says they’re also not seeing spread on the field or court but at team meetings and dinners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

Early Decorating

KMSU Auction

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Vaccine Prep

CDC Doc on Holidays

Freezin' For a Reason

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/19

YHF

NCD NOV 19

Simle Holistic Care

Thursday, November 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Flasher Volleyball

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Mandan Volleyball

Bakken Oil Ministry TG Dinner

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Hospitality ERG

PPE for Home Visits

KX Convo: Dr. Connell

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss