Trinity Sports Medicine Director: Sport participation not causing cases, things off the court and field are

Late Wednesday night, Gov. Doug Burgum made an amendment to his executive order now allowing student athletes to resume practice on Nov. 30. Competitions, however, will remain suspended until Dec. 14.

We spoke to the sports medicine director at Trinity Health in Minot to ask what she’s seeing with athletes.

Dr. Dawn Mattern says the aggressive testing done at Minot State University has helped identify positive cases: both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

She says although weekly testing isn’t happening to high school athletes, there haven’t been many positive cases.

“It has not been sport participation that has caused them to be positive. It’s the team getting together in team meetings, the team getting together at team get-togethers and the things off the court, off the field that have gotten us into trouble,” Mattern said.

Mattern says she participated in a webinar Wednesday with professional sports teams and she says they’re also not seeing spread on the field or court but at team meetings and dinners.