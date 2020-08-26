Trinity Vice President gives update on quarantined staff

Serial testing of hospital and long-term care employees make up for a pretty big amount of the statewide daily test numbers. At Trinity Health, for example, 3,500 staff have been tested, some over and over.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan says right now there are 13 staff members in quarantine because they have COVID-like symptoms and haven’t received a test result yet.

11 other staff members are also quarantined because they did test positive for COVID-19.

In total, 51 employees have tested positive for the virus, since March.

“We’re not pleased to see any that are positive, but given the prevalence in the community, and the spread, and the position we put these frontline workers in, it’s a number that could be a lot worse,” Schwan said.

Trinity Homes recently had one positive test after serial testing. Visitation is still limited to people who have an appointment, only.