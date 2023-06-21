MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A diabetes prevention program, Weigh 2 Change, was awarded a Certificate of Full Plus Recognition from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

According to a news release, Trinity Health’s Center for Diabetes Education started the program and it’s an effective, quality, and evidence-based program that meets CDC’s recognition standards.

The center already had a Certificate of Full Recognition from the CDC, but the CDC is now recognizing the diabetes prevention program as a Full Plus member. This means that it will keep the recognition for five years, compared to three years.

“The sustained success of your lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of type 2 diabetes, both in your community and nationally,” said the Team Lead of the CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program, Miriam T. Bell. “It is programs like yours that are turning the tide in the fight against the epidemic of type 2 diabetes.”

Weigh 2 Change is a yearlong lifestyle intervention program designed to help people make lasting changes to improve their health and prevent type 2 diabetes. Some key components are nutritional and exercise counseling, group support, and the use of trained lifestyle coaches.

Roughly 96 million people had prediabetes in the United States, and that’s when a person has a blood sugar level higher than normal, but not high enough for actual diabetes.

But research shows that people can lower their risk for type 2 by 58% just by losing 5-7% of their body weight and exercising five days a week for 30 minutes.

Michelle Fundingsland, the program coordinator, said the recognition gives participants reassurance that they’re getting education and support that is effective and science-based.

“This has been a team effort throughout the years,” Fundingsland said. “We’re extremely proud to have our program recognized by the CDC. We owe this to our team and our program participants who have worked hard to achieve this success and maintain it.”

The August session will start with “Session Zero” meetings, these are informational sessions where potential participants will learn about the program. These meetings will be held on June 27 and July 25 at noon in the Trinity Health Community Conference Room at Town & Country Center.

You only have to attend one of the session zero meetings, but if you are not able to make it, you can call (701) 857-2850 to talk about available options.

The classes will be held on Tuesdays from 12-1 p.m. or 4-5 p.m. in the Trinity Health Community Conference Room.