MINOT, ND (KXNET) — What do you do when your top two acts pull out of the Norsk Høstfest?

You bring in three top acts to replace them.

Norsk Høstfest officials said today country stars Clint Black, Dierks Bentley and Phil Vassar will appear at the annual festival September 29 and 30, filling the holes left by the departures of Lady A and Toby Keith.

Vassar will open for Black as the two appear in the Great Hall of the Vikings September 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Bentley will headline in the Great Hall September 30, also at 8:00 p.m.

“It has been a tough go with two big name acts canceling late in the planning process; however, we are confident that everyone will be excited to hear about the replacement acts we’ve secured,” said Norsk Høstfest Coordinator Alexis Meyer. “Our team is excited to finally announce the changes and we welcome Dierks, Clint, and Phil to this year’s Norsk Høstfest in Minot.”

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley has long been a Music Row standout for devotion to his roots in classic country and bluegrass. His upcoming 10th album speaks to how time has flown in Bentley’s unique, 21st-century career. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. One single. In the years since, he has released eight more albums that reached the top of the country sales charts, resulting in 21 No. 1 songs, 6.4 billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 Grammy nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry.

Clint Black

Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ’89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin’ Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ’90s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era. Along the way, Clint has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada.

Phil Vassar is known as much for his albums as his country songwriting credentials. Vassar arrived on the country music scene in the 1990s, co-writing singles for several country artists, including Tim McGraw (“For a Little While”, “My Next Thirty Years”), Jo Dee Messina (“Bye, Bye”, “I’m Alright”), Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”), and Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”). In 1999, he was namedCountry Songwriter of the Year by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). In 2000, he released his first album as a country singer, charting 5 singles and earning gold certification in the U.S. Overall, he has charted 19 singles on Billboard’s “Hot Country Songs.”

Tickets for both Dierks Bentley and Clint Black with special guest Phil Vassar are on sale now at Hostfest.com