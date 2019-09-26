Trolls: A Scandinavian myth or reality?

Whether it’s a figurine on a gift shop shelf or a fluorescent-haired cartoon toy aimed at entertaining children, we all know trolls. Or do we?

As I strolled the halls at the Norsk Hostfest, I began to notice trolls were coming out of the woodwork. And rightly so… They are a woodland myth. As Norse mythology was mostly handed down orally, it can be difficult to get a real handle on what’s what.

A statue of trolls greets everyone at the Norsk Høstfest. They are said to be animal-like creatures with tails.

I had a difficult time getting anyone to talk to me about trolls and the mystery behind them. It wasn’t until I ventured to the back, dark corner of the culture tent that I found a Danish Viking willing to share his knowledge of trolls.

“There are all different types of trolls: Norwegian, Danish and Swedish. All have one thing in common, they’re not good with the sunlight. If they get caught in it, they turn to stone,” said Dennis Sorenson.

He goes on to describe Norwegian trolls as woodland spirits, tricky and wicked to humans if they didn’t like them. Danish trolls like to dance and have parties and Swedish trolls are known to live in the mountains and take the shape of rocks formations in the woods.

Dennis adds they are protective too. “They’re the guardians of the woods, solitary creatures.”

A woodland troll was strolling through the halls at Høstfest so KX Reporter Karassa Stinchcomb and I had to pose with him.

When I asked if he believed in trolls, he laughed and said, “Of course, I want to believe in them. I want to be on their good side.”

