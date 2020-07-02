Trooper Brett Mlynar named 2019 Trooper of the Year

Trooper Brett Mlyner, a Traffic Enforcement Trooper stationed in Devils Lake, was named the 2019 Trooper of the Year by the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA).

Mlynar has been a trooper since 2010 and is a canine handler, teamed with K9 Castor.

The NDMCA said the award reflects the “trucking industry’s appreciation for enhancing safety for those who depend on the highway for their livelihood.”

Other nominees for the award were Trooper Anthony Hoaby, Trooper (now Sgt.) Jed

Dahnke, Trooper Troy Roth and Trooper Preston Langer.