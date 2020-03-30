Troops need your help on the last day to get Girl Scout Cookies

This time of the year only comes once a year and time is almost up. We’re talking about Girl Scout Cookie season and troops across North Dakota need your help.

With COVID-19, girls had to cut selling at booths and door-to-door short. The deadline to sell has been extended a week, and people can buy online through Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons says that cookies will not be a financial hardship because of this situation.

A Girl Scout we spoke to has been in the business for six years. She said the money from sales goes towards trips and other activities.

“I get to try new things and do a bunch of fun things,” said Hannah Randash, troop 10020.

Like what?

“Like, go to camp in the Oak Park area.”

