Troops need your help on the last day to get Girl Scout Cookies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This time of the year only comes once a year and time is almost up. We’re talking about Girl Scout Cookie season and troops across North Dakota need your help. 

With COVID-19, girls had to cut selling at booths and door-to-door short. The deadline to sell has been extended a week, and people can buy online through Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons says that cookies will not be a financial hardship because of this situation. 

A Girl Scout we spoke to has been in the business for six years. She said the money from sales goes towards trips and other activities. 

“I get to try new things and do a bunch of fun things,” said Hannah Randash, troop 10020.

Like what?

“Like, go to camp in the Oak Park area.”

If you would like to purchase cookies, click here to contact Roslyn Schwengler.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"

Calling 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling 911"

Prayer Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Group"

Drive-In Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-In Service"

Help Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help Line"

Oil Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30"

Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Restaurant Take Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Take Out"

Mask Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask Drive"

MSU football on the grind

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU football on the grind"

Blood Banks Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Banks Help"

Landlords & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landlords & COVID-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge