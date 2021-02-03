Truck crashes into Hyatt House in Minot, causes significant damage

Just less than a couple of hours ago, a vehicle struck the Hyatt House hotel in Minot causing significant damage to both the truck and the building.

A Minot Police officer says the driver was driving an Enerbase truck, traveling southbound on the Highway 83 bypass when the driver went off the roadway and struck the southwest corner of the hotel.

The officer adds the driver was alert and walking without assistance, but was transported to the hospital.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Crews from the Minot Fire Department are working to patch up the hotel.