BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — I-94 was closed between Bismarck and Fargo on Wednesday and for part of Thursday, and while waiting for the road to reopen on Thursday, the gate was hit by a truck and damaged.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, traffic was parked along the right shoulder, waiting for the road to open.

Around 9:30 a.m., a Freightliner, driven by a 44-year-old from Miami, FL, saw the gate and tried to stop, but had no success. The truck hit the gate extension covering the left east lane, damaging the entire thing.