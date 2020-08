A Trump 2020 cookout and gun raffle will be held in Minot on Monday by the Minot Area District 38 Republican Party of North Dakota, featuring Sen. Kevin Cramer.

The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 5750 16th Ave SW, according to a post on Facebook.

Live music will begin at 6 and the drawing at 7:45 p.m.

The post says tickets are $20, and all proceeds benefit District 38 Republicans and their endorsed legislative candidates.