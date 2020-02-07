Trump administration rule won’t affect SNAP families in North Dakota

Despite a proposed federal policy change to SNAP benefits, kids in North Dakota who qualify for free lunch right now will continue to do so.

A few months ago, the Trump administration proposed a new rule that would tighten eligibility for SNAP benefits. A CBS News report estimated that half a million kids could lose free lunch under that proposal.

We spoke to Melissa Bliss, the director of Ward County Social Services, and she said North Dakota already meets the new federal standards — so nothing will change.

“We haven’t been notified by any the Department of Human Services here of any changes in SNAP policies in accordance with what we have been hearing has from the feds,” said Bliss.

We also reached out to the Executive Director of North Dakota Human Services, who confirmed that families currently receiving government assistance shouldn’t see a change.