Trump signs bill extending 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund into law

A photo taken at the Weezer concert this past weekend at the State Fair is really resonating with people.

It shows a group of men lifting up a woman in a wheelchair so that she can get a better view of the concert.

KX News caught up with two of the people pictured to learn more about the uplifting act of kindness.

"It just felt right," Lex Smith said with a smile.He didn't even plan to go to the Weezer concert.He said, "It was just a spur of the moment [decision]. My friends say I need to get out of the house more."

So they made their way to the grandstand Saturday night.

During the opening act, they noticed a woman around them who didn't really have the best view.

It was Ashlyn Kelley. She came from California to visit a friend and her night changed when Smith approached her.

Kelley said, "He's like, 'would you want want to be lifted up at all? Do you want to see it differently?' I was like, okay, yeah! I would love that!"

She's not exactly in walking condition after recently breaking her big toe, and Smith didn't think twice before helping her out."She bought a ticket to the show," said Smith. "So she should see the show, right? I just kneeled down to her and was like, so, I have an idea."

"They weren't just holding me up," Kelley said. "They were literally like pumping me up in the air. I was dancing, having the time of my life."

It turns out it was one of the best times of her life.

"My favorite part was doing finger guns at the lead singer, Rivers," she excitedly recalled. "He actually looked up and we made eye contact and I was just like 'oh my gosh' this is crazy!'"

So if you ever feel the inclination to give someone a boost of kindness, literally or figuratively, go for it.

"You shouldn't need a thank you to just do good things," Smith said. "If it feels right, do it."

Ashlynn said she does want to thank Lex Smith, Zack Campfield, Isaias Rodriguez, and her friend's husband, Devin, for lifting her up that night.

She joked about the irony behind her breaking her toe right before her trip to Minot, that maybe it was meant to happen so she could get the experience that she did ... and perhaps so the act of kindness could resonate with people like Kate Marthaler, the woman who shared the now-viral photo in the first place.