Trump Store

A store that has caught the eyes of many.

Signs, hats, banners and many more souvenir items, bearing the image of President Donald Trump, both inside and outside of the store greets visitors to the Trump Shop. The shop hosted it’s grand opening last Friday in Williston creating a lot of attention from surrounding communities.

Local residents have began storming in to show support to the new store, even those who don’t quite care about politics.

We spoke with Pat Marcum, who is a local resident. He says this “I have never liked our politics since I was a little kid. You don’t put millions of dollars into making a hundred thousand dollars a year unless something else is going on so I’ve always thought that about our politics. Trump comes in he’s showing everybody what they’re really like Republicans and Democrats. So, I actually think we need a trump party.”

General manager, Chris Simon, says he’s excited about the stores growth in such little time and hopes for more success in the near future.