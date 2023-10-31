MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re looking to get out of the cold come to HighAir Ground Trampoline Park Trunk n Treat across from Oak Park in Minot starting at 5 p.m.

With the cold weather, they decided to move everything inside.

It’s $5 to get in and 75% of the proceeds go towards For Belle’s Sake Rescue and Rehabilitation, which rescues local animals.

Some businesses and organizations will be there passing out candy, including the Minot Police Department, Mi Mexico, Bones BBQ, and more.

After kids get their candy, they have a special where you can jump 30 minutes for $7.

“I am looking forward to seeing all the costumes. It is so fun when you have businesses that can give back, having the kids come in, seeing the smile on their face, and that what it is all about. That’s what the holidays are about. It is going to be great,” said David Wick, the manager at HighAir Ground Trampoline Park.

Wick says everyone is welcome and it will go on until 7 p.m.