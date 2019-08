Happening this weekend — TruNorth Theatre presents “The Complete History of America: Abridged.” They describe it as a, “A comic romp through the history of America. A tongue-in-cheek 90-minute lesson of the greatest country in the world!

This show proves it’s not the size of your history, but how you use it!”

Shows run Thursday, Aug. 29th – Sunday, Sept. 1st.

https://www.facebook.com/events/430919277494968/