BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Vying to be North Dakota’s lone U.S. House member, Trygve Hammer says this time around is about name recognition, and getting out there as a serious candidate.

“What happened in 2022 was I didn’t commit until, well, I didn’t even get contacted until a month before the Democratic Convention. So I started off, I was at the convention. I had no money, went through the race, really didn’t raise a lot of money. But since then I’ve run into so many people who said, ‘Hey, if I’d have known about you, I would’ve voted for you, but I didn’t know anything about you,'” said Hammer.

He says the biggest hurdle campaigning right now is the Republican majority, not only in our state but in the House of Representatives as well.

“Right now, they’re controlled by Republicans, by a Republican majority, and these are not Reagan Republicans. They’re controlled by a subset of Republican conference that has no reverence for the institution, no desire for dignity or decorum, no affinity for the truth, and they just don’t care about getting things done for the American people. It shows on the slim record of things that they accomplished over the last year. It’s been historically incompetent, probably the worst since the Great Depression,” said Hammer.

But this won’t stop him from making his way to that seat.

“Well, first off, we know that the odds are long. Second, it hasn’t been that long since North Dakota had U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives who were Democrats, we have not changed,” said Hammer.

As for his goals, Hammer hopes to get things done for the American people. He says he doesn’t want to be a part of a government that just works for the privileged.

“Because I have had my boots on the ground for the American people overseas all around the world, and I have put on a different set of boots and worked hard all my life out in the Bakken and on the railroad. I’m ready to work hard for the American people and for the people of North Dakota,” said Hammer.

KX News asked his thoughts on the current political headliners, with the main focus seeming to be Donald Trump, his response:

“I could tell you this, that if we surprise the odds makers and the election is close for me in my race at the end, but I lose, I’m not going to be crying about stolen elections. We do not need that. I think all candidates in all of these races should right now promise that they will accept the results of the upcoming election. And definitely, there should be no campaigning saying if it was rigged. That has been enormously damaging to the system. It’s been enormously damaging to our democracy and it’s been really bad for the House of Representatives,” Hammer said.

At this time there are only two names in the race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat, Hammer and Incumbent Kelly Armstrong.