TSA agents stop North Dakota woman with gun, ammo in bag

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bismarck Airport4_1515437320454.png.jpg

Agents from the Transportation Security Administration stopped a North Dakota woman who was about to board a flight with a loaded handgun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition in her carry-on bag.

The 58-year-old woman from Hurdsfield was trying to board a Delta Air Lines flight when she was stopped at Bismarck airport Thursday.

The woman told authorities she did not see the case carrying the gun and ammo as she packed her bag. The woman was not arrested and was allowed to board the plane.

The gun and ammo were turned over to an acquaintance of the woman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

