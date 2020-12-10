TSA explosives specialist from North Dakota receives national recognition

Shane Langerud, an explosive specialist with the Transportation Security Administration from North Dakota, was selected as the 2020 Transportation Security Specialist for Explosives (TSSE) of the Year.

According to a press release, this award recognizes the top technical expert on improvised explosive devices and other threats to transportation security.

Langerud has been with the TSA since 2018, and is the only certified indirect trainer in North Dakota for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Bombing Prevention. He is the sole recipient of this national award in 2020.

Prior to working at the TSA, he served for 21 years in the Marine Corps where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and numerous other decorations for combat-related accomplishments.

Due to COVID-19, the awards were announced virtually on Thursday from agency headquarters in Springfield, Virginia.

