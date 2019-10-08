Tuesday: An Update On The Potentially Dangerous Winter Storm

** Please note that this storm has the potential to be dangerous and the Storm Team will be updating this forecast as new data comes in. Stay with KXnet.com for all of our latest updates!

After a sunny and very warm day on Tuesday, the weather will take a complete nosedive into Winter quickly! While we will all get snow, extremely cold temperatures, and strong wind, some of us should prepare for substantial accumulation.

Tuesday Night: A cold front will move into the Northwest around midnight (Williston, Crosby, Plentywood areas). This will bring rain, then a rain/snow mix and the beginning of the cooldown.

Wednesday: The cold front will slowly move from northwest to southeast, dropping temperatures all day. The leading edge of the front will bring rain, then a rain/snow mix, transitioning to snow as temperatures continue to fall to around freezing. Some areas in the south won’t see any precipitation until Wednesday evening. North wind will be increasing throughout the day with the sustained wind at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Most of Wednesday’s daytime highs will be in the 30s but ahead of the cold front, there could be a few 40s and 50s in the southeast. Here is a look at 5 pm on Wednesday afternoon:

Many will achieve their daytime highs earlier in the day before the cold front drops the temperatures.

Wednesday Night: Any rain or mix will change over to all snow. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s and lower 30s. North wind 20-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Reduced visibility will be a concern. Snow will taper in the northwest (around Williston) but most likely will continue everywhere else.

Thursday: Snow will continue for much of southern, north-central and all of eastern ND. Patchy blowing snow will be a problem. As this time, the sustained northerly wind will be blustery at 20-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Travel will be hazardous, if not next to impossible with blizzard-like conditions.

Moderate to heavy snow will blanket much of North Dakota throughout Thursday.

**We are still very far out so expect the Friday forecast to be updated quite a bit between now and then. Here is roughly what to be prepared for:

Friday: Blizzard-like conditions are possible for all of Eastern ND. Bismarck has a high chance of being included in the ongoing snow. This will lead to next to impossible travel and substantial snow totals.

Here’s a look at the potential snow for Wednesday through Friday. Check back for changes as some of the highest totals may shift. The KX Storm Team will be here around the clock updating you on KXnet.com, Facebook, Twitter and over the air.

Here are two models the Storm Team is considering:

GFS (the American model)



