Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Tuesday Night Food Fest is back in the Capital City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lot of events have been canceled due to the pandemic, but the Tuesday Night Food Festival is still taking place in the Capital City.

This is the third year for the Food Festival, but it will look a little different due to social distancing guidelines. All food will be ‘take out only’ and there will be no live music. All are welcome, you’re just asked to bring your own chairs. The food fest’s organizer says the event will most likely set the pace for future events in town.

“A lot of events are canceled because they don’t know if a lot of people are gonna come out to it, if it’s gonna be financially feasible to do to put on these events. So I think this is gonna be a nice gauge for the community on whether we’re ready to do events or not,” said Stacy Sturm, Organizer of the Tuesday Night Food Fest.

Sturm says you can look forward to seeing a few new options this year, like Cuban and Filipino food. The festival takes place in the North Gateway Mall parking lot tomorrow and every Tuesday this month from 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Food Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Festival"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"

COVID-19 college scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 college scams"

Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police"

Lemonade Stand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lemonade Stand"

YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race"

Westhope track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westhope track"

Fireworks Association raising money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Association raising money"

Rugby Protest Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Protest Sunday"

Sunday COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday COVID-19 Update"

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge