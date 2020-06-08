Tuesday Night Food Fest is back in the Capital City

A lot of events have been canceled due to the pandemic, but the Tuesday Night Food Festival is still taking place in the Capital City.

This is the third year for the Food Festival, but it will look a little different due to social distancing guidelines. All food will be ‘take out only’ and there will be no live music. All are welcome, you’re just asked to bring your own chairs. The food fest’s organizer says the event will most likely set the pace for future events in town.

“A lot of events are canceled because they don’t know if a lot of people are gonna come out to it, if it’s gonna be financially feasible to do to put on these events. So I think this is gonna be a nice gauge for the community on whether we’re ready to do events or not,” said Stacy Sturm, Organizer of the Tuesday Night Food Fest.

Sturm says you can look forward to seeing a few new options this year, like Cuban and Filipino food. The festival takes place in the North Gateway Mall parking lot tomorrow and every Tuesday this month from 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information, go here.