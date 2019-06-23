Tuesday Night Food Fest is back in town

The food fest has at least 12 food trucks serving food in the Kirkwood Mall parking lot near Herberger’s.

The event will also have activities and music for the entire family to enjoy.

The event is put on by URL Radio, an internet radio station based out of Bismarck.

Organizers say food trucks are becoming popular worldwide.

“When the food truck pulls up people automatically just stop. People like to eat from food trucks, it is huge right now all across the country. So, we figured it is a fun thing to do on a Tuesday, not much going on in the summer in June and kind of filled a niche for something fun to do on a Tuesday. Get some food, bring the family out and listen to some music and have a good time,” said Stacy Sturm, event organizer.

The food fest is every Tuesday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until July 9th.