Tufte amends order to quarantine for individuals returning to North Dakota

An order signed March 28 directing individuals to quarantine for 14 days if traveling back to North Dakota from all international locations and states in the U.S. was amended on Wednesday by State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte.
According to the amended order, anyone returning from travel from all international locations and states in the United States should quarantine for 14 days from the time of entry into North Dakota, but the following individuals are exempt from this order:
- People just passing through the state, including truckers, travelers and others.
- People commuting to and from North Dakota for essential supplies and services. This would include situations such as traveling for health care services and groceries.
- People engaging in outdoor activities including walking, hiking, running, biking, driving for pleasure, hunting or fishing. This also includes people going to public parks and other public recreational lands as long as they remain at least 6 feet apart from individuals from other households.
- Like in the previous order, essential critical infrastructure workers as defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security are also exempt from this order.