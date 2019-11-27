Turkey frying safety

Instead of an oven-cooked turkey, some families are deep frying their bird — but fire officials said if you don’t cook it the right way, you could risk starting a fire.

More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, according to State Farm claims data.

In fact, grease and cooking-related claims more than double on Thanksgiving Day compared to an average day in November. We spoke with one firefighter who is urging you to be safe on the big day.

“Most people don’t think a fire will happen. They tend to not take the turkey out earlier enough so it’s still partially frozen and when you put ice or anything frozen into hot oil it splatters everywhere,” said Robby Brown, Fire Inspector.

He also said be sure to fry the turkey on a hard surface and away from combustible materials like your deck or house. Also, make sure you check your oil levels before you drop that bird.

