North Dakota hunters can now apply for their fall turkey license.

The fall turkey season is all set here in the state, with a little more than 3,800 licenses available.

According to Game and Fish, that’s 40 more than last year.

The only place you won’t be able to bag that bird is in Hettinger and Adams Counties, because of low turkey numbers there.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 1.