BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Families in the capital city will be waking up early for a Thanksgiving fun run.

Runners and walkers are picking up their goods this week for the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot. The 5k and 10k race helps raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota.

The fundraiser benefits families living with cystic fibrosis. The disease is genetic and there is no cure.

This is the 34th year for the race, organizers say with a warm and sunny start to the week, they could see around 2,000 people show up on race day.

“And then we also have so many last-minute sign-ups, always,” CFA of North Dakota development director Pam Thompson said. “So, right now, we’re on trend, we’re at our 2018 trend, which was our best year yet, which was just under 2,000 participants. So, we think we might get there.”

Check-in for the race starts at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. You must register online. And you can still register up until the morning of the race.

The races take off along Arbor Avenue at 9:15 a.m.