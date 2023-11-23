BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On a frigid Thanksgiving morning, just over a thousand people showed up for a festive race in Bismarck.

It was a breezy 20 degrees as runners and walkers lined up on Arbor Avenue for this year’s Turkey Trot.

This is the 34th year for the race, benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota.

Runners took off near the Bismarck Elks Club and follow the Missouri River trail north.

Many families make the event a Thanksgiving tradition. That includes one well-dressed family in town from Devils Lake.

“It feels good now that I get to go find some warmth. That cold air was a little brisk along the river,” Brody Cahill from Munich said.

“I didn’t know we were going to be dressed up. My family just had the outfit bought for me and pulled it out before we came here. Was that a fun surprise for you? Oh yes, I was really excited,” Trevor Darling from Devils Lake said.

Dalton Fleckenstein won the 5k race in a time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds. Cataldo DiDonna won the 10k race with a time of 34:14.