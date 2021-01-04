Turning those New Year resolutions into healthy habits

A new year means new resolutions. It happens every year, but how often do people really follow through?

A resolution can mean wanting to learn a new hobby, getting healthier, exercising more, and even focusing on your own well-being. So why do we tend to break resolutions so quickly?

We spoke to one expert who says often the behaviors we want to change are habits, and in order to form a habit, it takes about 21 days.

“Say specifics. For example, ” I am going to eat fruits and veggies at every supper by the next month.”

And then you can actually mark it down on a calendar or keep it in a food blog, and then you can actually measure if you are doing it, ” said Kayla Cole.

Cole says don’t overwhelm yourself with goals. Instead, she says taking it day by day will encourage you to stick with it.