Turtle Lake-Mercer High School

Our local food pantries need your help, so Magic City Harley-Davidson and Pure Powersports are partnering to hold a food drive to benefit Minot food pantries from now until April 30.

They're asking for donations of nonperishable food items such as canned goods, dried items and boxed food; canned vegetables, fruit, meat, soups, spaghetti-o's, ravioli, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, instant potatoes, stuffing, hamburger helper, mac n cheese, ramen noodles; breakfast items like cereal, granola bars, pancake mix, Pop-Tarts, Nutrigrain bars, oatmeal, muffin mix; and more.