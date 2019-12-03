Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue asking for donations on GivingTuesday through Facebook Live

Multiple Facebook Lives involving sitting in a cage in the cold, shock collars and dog food tasting, all to help aid Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue’s goal — to continue helping animals by raising funds on GivingTuesday to build a shelter.

TMAR said they are a “boots on the ground, grass roots, accidental, garage rescue” that has saved the lives of nearly 5,000 animals in just five years — operating out of one man’s garage.

Now, they hope to get enough money for an animal shelter.

Keith Benning, founder and shelter manager of TMAR, said he will be sitting in a dog cage outside “to experience/demonstrate what it’s like for a dog with improper shelter.”

Benning said that Facebook is matching donations for GivingTuesday if you donate to them through Facebook itself, so he asked the public to donate what you can so they can get closer to their goal.

Benning even participated in dog food tasting, then shock collar trivia, where people tuning in to TMAR’s Facebook Live could ask Benning trivia questions after donating $10. If he answered incorrectly, he would be shocked.

TMAR said a shelter doesn’t just mean a building, it means jobs, youth programs, community support, a place of refuge for animals and people.

They said with proper shelter, “we will be able to implement low cost spay and neuter, vaccination clinics, and continue foster based rescue and adoption.”

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE to access the donation link through Facebook.

As of publishing time, TMAR has raised $25,806.

