ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota rescue was called to help police with clearing out what was inside a stolen car this week.

According to a news release, the vehicle was stolen in Devils Lake and was driven into a snow drift and got stuck.

Whoever stole the car, left it running and when Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue (TMAR) got there, they found three puppies in the back.

TMAR Founder, Keith Benning, took the puppies out of the car and put them in a crate to bring them to the rescue.

After a wellness check and intake procedure, Benning asked TMAR supporters for name suggestions during a live video. The names? Hijack, Thelma, and Louise.

Nobody has claimed the puppies yet, but they’re at least being taken care of, as TMAR will keep them safe and warm until the owners can be found or adopted.

If you recognize the puppies, you can message Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue through their Facebook contact page.