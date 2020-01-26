Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue offers In House Clinics

It’s that time of year to get your furry friend checked out.

The Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue is holding a clinic until next Sunday for pet owners. The process of getting a dog or cat checked and serviced takes less than ten minutes. The vets at the rescue handle de-worming, vaccinations, and even microchipping to make sure if you lose track of your pet, they can be tracked down.

Rescue Shelter owner, Keith Benning says this is the best way to create a relationship with staff and learn some tips to assure your furry friends live a healthy life.

“I’d love to teach things to do with wound care, treating infections and hopefully get them into getting their animal checked once every two weeks for wellness checks.” says Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue owner, Keith Benning.

