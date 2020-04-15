The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa has issued a state of emergency.

The declaration went into effect last week after Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure made the decision. Chairman Azure says the tribe was already taking safety precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. But now with the rules and guidelines on paper, they can take more action if necessary.

“We’re giving our people the chance to do the right thing. We’re really stressing, that if you think about it, all the things that we are asking you to do are common sense at this point. But people just want to rebel sometimes,” said Chairman Azure.

The declaration also allows the area to become eligible for federal and state reimbursement for impacts from the coronavirus.