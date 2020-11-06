Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa implements curfew, amendment to mask mandate to combat COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“It was just really important that tribal government kind of stood up and said ya know we kind of have to take control of our own situation,” Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

As of November 3rd, two executive orders were signed by the tribal council on the Turtle Mountain Reservation.

An amended mask mandate which was initially put into place in July.. along with a curfew.

“We did really really well when it began as time has gone by I think people just become comfortable they become a little bit too lax myself included,” Azure said.

The initial mask mandate was only for employees working with the public and tribal buildings.

Now, the amendment applies to all businesses on the reservation and their employees, along with social distancing measures and a 50 percent capacity reduction.

“We believe by limiting access from the public, keeping people from congregating into crowds, or into public buildings that it will mitigate and kind of flatten out that spike that we’ve been seeing here in the Turtle Mountains,” Azure explained.

And yes, there is a penalty for not obeying the executive orders, Azure calls it a three-strike process, which can range from a citation to a 250- dollar fine.

“Ya know maybe a warning here or two and then people will ya know start realizing that this is serious and ya know we need to get back to how — what we were doing when we were doing so well,” Azure said.

A big piece of revenue the Skydancer Casino is closed until November 11th.

Azure says the decision was tough as the tribe can maintain its revenue without the casino, but is also trying to keep the safety of over 300 employees in mind.

“The summer it was a little bit easier to make those decisions when there were extra benefits through unemployment. But now that unemployment is running out and our harsh environement that we live in with heating bills coming in and there’s a lot of factors in making those decisions,” Azure said.

Overall Azure says the goal of the orders is to help flatten the spike, and will change accordingly.

“We really wanna stress to the public that the Turtle Mountains and even the — the townships surrounding us is that ya know these are basically strategic plans that are always evolving,” Azure said.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is hosting weekly community testing sites, every Monday, as another effort to counteract the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

College Contact Tracers

KX Convo: Dr. Mateo

Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cases Surging

AG, Governor Clash

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4

Parks and Rec

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Meet the Candidates

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss