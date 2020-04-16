Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Hemp Plan approved by USDA

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians will soon have a new source of income.

The USDA has given the tribe the go-ahead to grow hemp on their land. The decision will allow the reservation to be in complete control of the plant and any revenue that is made from it.
Chairman Jamie Azure says this will unlock a variety of opportunities for tribal members.

“It’ll bring ag back into turtle mountains which we have kind of gotten away from over the years.
We don’t have a lot of farmers on the reservations and that could be because we have such a small land base. But we want to maximize what we do have now,” said Azure.

Azure says they project, which is being called green buffalo, will start this summer.

