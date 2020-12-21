Turtle Mountain Community College receives $8M donation

Nearly a week ago, MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced she has given $4.2 billion in recent months to help those impacted by COVID-19.

One recipient of a portion of this donation is Turtle Mountain Community College in Belcourt.

The college received $8 million from Scott. The school’s president says there will be meetings with community members, as well as the Tribal council to determine the best way to use the big donation.

“To be able to look at some of those ideas in a realistic way as opposed to gee that would be nice kind of way is really a gift,” TMCC President Donna Brown said.

Scott has donated to 384 organizations across the U.S. like food banks and other educational institutions, which she says have a high potential for impact.

