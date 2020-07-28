Turtle Mountain Reservation looks to provide families with back to school resources

Schools across the state are finalizing plans to welcome students back next month, and one community is making sure kids have what they need.

The pandemic has financially impacted many people, including in rural North Dakota. The Turtle Mountain Reservation is working on a plan to be sure all its students have the access they need to be able to participate in school virtually this fall. Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure says even if families can’t afford the services, they are working on a plan for that as well.

“We’re talking about getting cell phone boosters, wifi boosters, out to specific areas where there would be a high need for wifi if people at home don’t have wifi. We are working diligently on trying to figure out a way to maybe even provide those services for people that can’t afford it,” said Azure.

Belcourt School District still has not announced a plan for the upcoming school year.