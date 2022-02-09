Meaningful changes are coming to athletics at Turtle Mountain Community High School.

After decades of having two mascots, the “Bravettes” will become the Braves.

Activities Director Dr. Shane Martin says the change is effective immediately.

He says over the last 15 years, he and the school board of directors have asked what is the definition of a “Bravette”.

And in recent months, the student council has started to ask the question too.

During Tuesday night’s district board meeting, the board of directors voted unanimously to make the change to unite the mascot.

Dr. Martin shares one of the arguments made by a student council member during the meeting.

“When our ancestors, the women ancestors, did something really good or were solid about doing good or helping as you know, warriors, they did something brave. They didn’t do something Bravette,” Dr. Martin said.

He says the school is going to continue to honor previous Bravettes.

Changes to uniforms and the gymnasium will be done over the next five years to ease the financial burden.