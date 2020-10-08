Turtle Mountain tribal members advocating for help for the homeless

According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, as of January 2019, North Dakota had an estimated 557 people experiencing homelessness on any given day, and over 2,000 homeless public school students.

Tanya Jeanotte said, “There’s been an ongoing issue for years on homelessness.”

Jeanotte is one of the founders of the Anishinaabe Homeless Hope Coalition on the Turtle Mountain Reservation.

“As the numbers increased and we’ve seen more and more of our homeless population living in the trees, ditches, areas like that, we decided to come together to collaborate as a community,” she said.

The coalition started out as a Facebook group with more than 300 members, all with one mission in mind.

“Our first initiative was to get the community involved and raise awareness. Homelessness has a stigma about it where people look at a homeless population, not just on our reservation, but just in general,” Jeanotte said.

Jeanotte says they’re also doing the basics by feeding and clothing the homeless through community donations, but she says it doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve decided to go ahead and work on a proposal to advocate to our tribal council,” she said.

The plan consist of bringing in more resources and services, something Jeanotte says they lack.

“We identified if they’re going to put up a shelter, they need to follow up with any drug or alcohol concerns and follow any recommendations. Same with mental health if they have mental health concerns,” she said.

The plan also addresses a need to help the homeless get back on their feet.

“They should also partner up with tribal programs to get some on-the-job training and also include some transportation to help individuals get their GED,” Jeanotte added.

Others in the community who aren’t a part of the coalition want to see change as well, like Julia Kakenowash, who says she’s almost given her last dime to help eliminate this growing problem.

“I don’t like to see anybody go hungry. I’ve even taken bags of socks, mismatch socks, down there and they were so happy to get those,” Kakenowash said.

Jeanotte believes things are moving in the right direction.

She says it’s just about consistency.

Jeanotte says they hope to have more answers and better solutions by the end of October.