BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association (BAGA) is hosting their 12th Annual Square Foot Exhibit, featuring 125+ works of art by 75 artists from throughout the region and across the United States.

Artists were invited to enter up to 2 pieces, in any media, on canvases furnished by BAGA to ensure all canvases are alike in size and depth. On exhibit are a variety of styles, mediums, subject matter and skill levels. Each artwork measures 12″x12″ and will be sold for $155 each.

Also featured during the month of August, is member artist Tracy Moser, a local talent from Napoleon, ND. Tracy works in acrylics and oils and her works are meant to instill deeper thought and appreciation for the beauty around us.

The exhibit officially opens to the public Tuesday, August 8, with a free reception from 5 to 7 pm, and will remain hanging in the gallery through Friday, August 25th. A virtual tour of the exhibit will be available on BAGA’s web site later in the month.