Twice Blessed campaign helps 53 agencies

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation concluded its third Twice Blessed campaign. This year, 53 agencies were on the receiving end.

The Minot Area Homeless Coalition is one of them. It received $55,000. Last year, the coalition helped more than 5,800 people in seven counties.

“We are truly, truly thankful to the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation for the Twice Blessed campaign and the individuals and organizations who thought of us as being worthy to be participated in this particular round that allows us to continue to have an impact in the communities we serve,” Mac McLeod, executive director.

More than $791,000 was handed out.

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation matches donations raised by various non-profit groups.