Twice Blessed campaign to match up to $345K in donations to local organizations

Kicking off for the fourth year in a row is the Twice Blessed campaign, an opportunity for many local organizations to have community donations matched by the Saint Joseph’s Foundation.

This year the foundation has $345,000 available to go toward non-profits in need.

“The donations are why we can keep our doors open. Without the donations from this community, we would not function,” said Gerald Roise, chairman of Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry is one of the many organizations participating in this year’s Twice Blessed campaign.

It serves around 300 families per week and this year, many new families have been going as well.

“One family showed up and today and said they hadn’t been here in over a year and they need to come back now. So those are good stories to hear, we’re here when they need us,” Roise said.

This year, $2,250 is promised to be matched through the campaign. That much money alone can buy a semi-load of food that lasts about a month.

“It is exciting to see how they all look at their communities and determine what their needs are and apply,” said Shelly Weppler, President of St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation.

With many fundraisers canceled this year because of COVID, organizations can put this money to good use.

“So many non-profit events that have not been able to been held and this we hope can help them link over into the next year, help them to continue their missions and move forward with their important work,” Weppler said.

Roise and Weppler say no dollar amount is too small to give.

“Makes us know that we’re appreciated and we’re not in this alone,” Roise said.

To see a list of organizations you can donate to, click here.