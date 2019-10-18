It’s the season of giving and what better feeling to give knowing it will be doubled.

Saint Joseph’s Community Health Foundation is set to begin its third annual “Twice Blessed” Campaign.

This event begins Nov. 15 giving 43 organizations a chance to receive donations to use for whatever they choose fit.

Gifts and the matching grant funds are available for projects that address the mental, physical, emotional and/or spiritual needs of residents in the counties of Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Ward and Wells.

However much the organization makes, Saint Josephs Foundation will double it giving them twice as much as they made.

President Shelly Weppler said this is a blessing for many.

“It’s been a wonderful blessing for many and I base that off.. we do a survey every year and based on the results everyone has just been very pleased with what is happening,” said Weppler.

Last year awards totaled over half a million dollars. This year they plan to reach even higher.