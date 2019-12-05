Twice Blessed helping Kenmare Fire Department get new pumper truck

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation is having its annual Twice Blessed program to help raise money for local agencies

The Kenmare Fire Department will benefit. Its pumper truck is from 1993 and is starting to break down.

A new one runs $250,000 and the department is in dire need.

“Pumper truck is the heart and soul of the fire department,” said Chuck Leet, secretary/treasurer at Kenmare Fire Department.

“It’s the main truck that carries probably 1,000 gallons of water and can pump 1,000-1,250 gallons of water a minute. It’s used on structure fires, it’s used out at accidents. It’s your main truck.”

Last year, Twice Blessed raised over $550,000 for 11 counties and 48 different organizations in North Dakota.

