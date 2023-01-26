MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday, some North Dakota groups are getting some money thanks to some generous gifts.

The Twice Blessed program is a campaign where the gifts organizations receive are matched.

Each organization received money for projects and equipment, specific to what they needed.

This campaign, which was put on by the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation, raised a total of $1.1 million for almost 100 different organizations.

This is the second straight year that this program has hit the $1 million mark.

“Here’s the interesting thing, our gifts were down this year because our goal was lower. So it’s not that people weren’t as generous but the average gift is up,” said St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation President, Shelly Weppler.

Twice Blessed was also able to contribute over $100,000 to food pantries throughout our state.